Israel's alleged covert social media campaign to influence U.S. support

According to reports from the New York Times, Israel allegedly launched an extensive covert social media campaign following the outbreak of war on October 7, aiming to garner support from American lawmakers and the public for IDF operations in Gaza.

The Ministry of Diaspora purportedly invested two million dollars in this initiative, as revealed by documents disclosed by sources familiar with the lobbying efforts.

The campaign, reportedly orchestrated by the Ministry of Diaspora, involved the use of fake social media accounts to disseminate pro-Israeli messages. Sources indicated that an Israeli company named Stoic was contracted for this purpose. Documents suggest that the campaign commenced in October on various social networks, with hundreds of fake accounts posing as Americans and posting content advocating for continued military aid to Israel, particularly targeting Democratic lawmakers.

Furthermore, English-language news sites featuring pro-Israeli content, including articles generated by the ChatGPT bot, were reportedly utilized as part of the campaign. While experts highlight this as the first instance of an influence campaign by Israeli authorities coming to light, the Diaspora Ministry denied any involvement in the endeavor, asserting no connection to Stoic.

The Fake Reporter organization observed that the fake accounts amassed over 40,000 followers on social media, although Meta, the parent company of Facebook, noted that the campaign did not yield the anticipated impact and suggested that many followers might be automated accounts. In total, 510 Facebook accounts, 11 websites, and 32 Instagram accounts were reportedly activated as part of the lobbying initiative.

In response to the escalating conflict, Israeli officials allegedly enlisted numerous startups to launch digital campaigns on behalf of the state.