US President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon set to take effect at midnight, drawing sharp criticism from leaders in Israel’s northern region.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu updated ministers on the ceasefire decision by phone, with several reportedly expressing anger over the move.

Moshe Davidovich, head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and chairman of the Confrontation Line Forum, said agreements reached in Washington come at a heavy cost for communities along the border. He warned that a ceasefire without strict enforcement against Hezbollah violations and the establishment of a security zone up to the Litani River “is not a diplomatic achievement” but risks further violence. “The residents of the north are not mere statistics in a show of international public relations,” he said.

Asaf Langalben, head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, described the move as temporary. “This is not a ceasefire. This is a pause between rounds,” he said, calling on the Israeli government to ensure long-term security conditions that would allow residents to live without fear of rocket fire or ongoing military activity.

Shimon Guetta, head of the Ma’ale Yosef Regional Council, said residents have long borne the consequences of instability and rejected outside influence over Israel’s security policy. He stressed that any agreement must guarantee “complete disarmament of Hezbollah” and “absolute security” for northern communities, adding that “agreements on paper are meaningless” without clear enforcement.

Eyal Shmueli, head of the Kfar Vradim council, acknowledged that developments in the north are influenced by broader regional dynamics but said responsibility for ensuring stability ultimately lies with Israel. He pointed to commitments by Benjamin Netanyahu to strengthen and develop northern communities, expressing hope these would be implemented.

Amit Sofer, head of the Merom HaGalil Regional Council, criticized linking the Lebanese front to wider tensions with Iran, warning it could prolong insecurity in the north. He said that while the situation remains difficult, a temporary ceasefire could undermine efforts to remove the threat posed by Hezbollah.