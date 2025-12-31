Israel sees a decrease in migration and growth rates in 2025

Marking the end of the civil year, the Central Bureau of Statistics published the population figures of Israel at the beginning of 2026. According to the data, as of December 31, 2025, the country’s population stands at 10,178,000. This is an increase of 112,000 compared to the end of 2024 and a growth rate of 1.1%, which is identical to the population growth rate of the previous year.

During the year, about 182,000 babies were born in Israel, of whom 76% were born to Jewish and other mothers, and 24% were born to Arab mothers. In contrast, the number of deaths in the past year stands at about 50,000, which is 2,000 fewer than the number of deaths last year. When combining this figure with the population growth, it can be understood that the number of deaths per capita also decreased compared to last year, with 5.2 deaths per 1,000 residents this year compared to 5.2 deaths per 1,000 residents last year.

However, an interesting statistic that emerges from the Central Bureau of Statistics report concerns migration data. In 2025, the State of Israel recorded a negative migration balance, with 69,000 residents leaving for abroad, compared to only about 19,000 who returned. This puts Israel's migration balance at minus 50.3 thousand.

The number of new immigrants in Israel has also decreased compared to 2024, and this year stands at about 24,000, which is 8,000 fewer than last year, a decrease of about 25%.