Israel set to commemorate Yom Hashoah under the shadow of war and global antisemitism

As the sun sets on Sunday evening, Israel and Jewish communities worldwide will begin observing Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, commemorating the millions of Jews who perished at the hands of the Nazis during World War II.

This year’s Yom HaShoah carries a larger significance, coming just months after the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, and amid ongoing war in the Middle East.

Yom HaShoah has been observed in Israel since 1951, with the date anchored in law by the Knesset in 1959.

Across the country, solemn ceremonies will take place, including a state ceremony at Warsaw Ghetto Square in Jerusalem's Yad Vashem, where survivors will light six torches to represent the six million victims of the Holocaust. The day will also be marked by services at schools, military bases, and other public institutions.

This year, however, Yom HaShoah takes on added symbolism.

It arrives in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 onslaught, which resulted in the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. With as many as 100 hostages still held in Gaza and rising antisemitism globally, this year's commemoration carries a heightened sense of urgency and remembrance.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the importance of remembering the Holocaust’s lessons and defending against present-day threats.

"If we do not defend ourselves, nobody will defend us," Netanyahu stated. "Therefore, we will defend ourselves in every way. We will overcome our enemies and ensure our security – in the Gaza Strip, on the Lebanese border, everywhere."

Reflecting on the significance of this year’s Yom HaShoah, Yad Vashem spokesperson Simmy Allen noted how the theme of “A Lost World: The Destruction of Jewish Communities” has taken on new meaning in light of recent events.

"This year's Yom HaShoah is particularly poignant as we remember not only the victims of the Holocaust but also those who have suffered in recent attacks," said Allen. "The resilience of survivors serves as a beacon of hope and strength in the face of adversity."

In addition to traditional commemorations, the International March of the Living, an annual educational pilgrimage to Auschwitz, has adapted its approach this year.

Led by 55 Holocaust survivors, including some affected by the Oct. 7 attacks, the march aims to honor the memory of the Holocaust victims and educate participants about the horrors of the past. University presidents and chancellors from the United States and Canada will also participate, underscoring the importance of Holocaust education and remembrance.

U.S. President Joe Biden also reflected on the solemn occasion, proclaiming May 5 through May 12, 2024, as a week of observance of the Days of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust.

“During Yom Hashoah and these days of remembrance, we mourn the six million Jews who were systematically targeted and murdered in the Holocaust," Biden said.

"We honor the memories of the victims, the courage of the survivors, and the heroism of those who stood up to the Nazis, and we recommit ourselves to making real the promise of ‘Never Again.’”