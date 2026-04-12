Israel to open new discounted housing lottery with nearly 8,000 units nationwide

Israel’s Ministry of Construction and Housing and the Israel Land Authority announced Sunday that registration for the 11th “Apartment at a Discount” lottery will open on April 15, offering approximately 7,922 housing units across 19 cities. The initiative aims to expand access to affordable housing, particularly for young couples and eligible residents without property.

According to the published details, the apartments will be distributed through multiple lotteries in locations including Ashdod, Beit Dagan, Kafr Manda, Kfar Saba, Ma’ale Adumim, and Nahariya. Eligibility certificates required for participation can be issued until April 30, allowing applicants to register for up to three cities and all lotteries within them.

Under a directive from Housing Minister Haim Katz, up to 50 percent of the apartments will be allocated to active reservists, with around 25 percent designated for combat soldiers. The move reflects a broader government effort to prioritize those serving in Israel’s security forces during an ongoing period of conflict.

Katz said the program continues despite security challenges, stating, “The enemy wants to destroy, and we continue to build with all our might. In the midst of a complex security period, the Ministry of Construction and Housing and the Israel Land Authority continue to work to increase the supply of housing and to make housing solutions accessible to young couples and the homeless with a significant discount.”

Director General of the ministry, Yehuda Morgenstern, said the lottery is part of broader efforts to boost housing supply and market stability. “The increase in supply is actually translated into thousands of apartments entering the market, and this lottery is part of a series of steps we are leading to expand opportunities for young couples,” he said, adding that construction activity continues despite current challenges.

Acting Director General of the Israel Land Authority, Idan Moallem, emphasized the national scope of the initiative. “The Israel Land Authority continues to act decisively to market land for housing throughout the country, with an emphasis on providing high-quality and accessible housing solutions for young families and reservists,” he said.

The lottery is part of Israel’s ongoing housing policy aimed at increasing supply and lowering costs for eligible buyers. Officials say additional steps, including land marketing and regulatory streamlining, are being implemented to support the construction sector and maintain continuity in housing development nationwide.