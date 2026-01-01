Israel welcomes first baby of 2026 minutes after midnight

The start of 2026 was marked by celebration and new life across Israel, as maternity wards welcomed the first babies of the year in the minutes following midnight.

The country’s first newborn of 2026 arrived in Jerusalem at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital just one minute after the new year began.

Shira-Leah and Uri Rozman from the community of Dolev welcomed their fifth child, a baby boy weighing 2.884 kilograms. The birth was assisted by midwives Odelia Mandelovitch and Rachel Tznoïert, and hospital staff said both mother and child were in good condition.

Shira-Leah Rozman described the delivery as a positive experience, thanking the medical team and expressing hope for continued growth and strength for the people of Israel.

Moments later, at 12:23 a.m., Sheba Medical Center reported the birth of a baby girl to Barak and Oshrit Langerman from Mitzpe Ramon, their third child. Midwife Renana Raz assisted the delivery, and the parents shared an emotional message celebrating the start of the new year.

Hospitals around the country reported a busy night. At Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, a baby boy was born at 1:00 a.m. to parents from Pardess Hanna, while Rambam Medical Center in Haifa welcomed several newborns, including a second daughter born at 1:22 a.m. to Nadia Kolousov.

Additional births were recorded at hospitals in Tel Aviv, Safed, and elsewhere, with medical centers describing a joyful and festive atmosphere as Israel welcomed 2026 with a wave of new arrivals.