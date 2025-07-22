Israeli Comptroller slams gov't over inaction on domestic violence

Recommended -

Israel’s State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman issued a scathing report on Tuesday, highlighting the government’s failure to address a series of critical issues, with domestic violence against women topping the list.

The annual report, titled “Phenomenon Without a Solution,” paints a troubling picture of state inaction, particularly in implementing the 2017 government decision to establish a coordinated national response to domestic violence.

“There is still no legal definition of domestic violence,” the report states, pointing to the absence of clear monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

Between 2022 and 2024, 32 women were killed by their partners in Israel, accounting for a third of all femicide cases during that time.

Since the start of the Iron Swords war, over 500,000 women have reportedly suffered from domestic abuse — yet only 3% were known to social welfare services.

The lack of coordination and information-sharing between agencies remains a major barrier to effective intervention. Furthermore, the report reveals that just 10% of men convicted of violent offenses participate in rehabilitation programs.

Englman has called on the Ministry of Welfare to immediately finalize the long-delayed national response framework and to develop a comprehensive, structured action plan.

But domestic violence is only one of several crises outlined. The report also criticizes state negligence on structural safety, revealing that many buildings in Israel still fail to meet earthquake resistance standards. Fire prevention is also inadequate, despite more than 33,000 incidents reported in 2024 alone.

Additionally, the report spotlights a deep crisis in school psychological services. The ratio of psychologists to students has not improved in 35 years, with one psychologist now responsible for up to 1,000 students. Alarmingly, 61% of parents are unaware that these psychological services even exist.

“The data speaks for itself,” Englman concluded. “These failures demand immediate and comprehensive reform to safeguard public well-being.”