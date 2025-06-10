Israeli hiker missing in northern India

An Israeli man has gone missing while trekking in the Himalayan foothills of northern India, sparking a desperate search effort and growing concern for his well-being.

Samuel Vengrinovich, 44, a recent immigrant from the United States living in Jaffa, was last seen on Friday hiking Mount Triund — a scenic but demanding trail near Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.

According to a fellow hiker, Vengrinovich reached the Snow Line, a high-altitude point along the trail, and planned to continue toward the glacier region, despite increasingly treacherous conditions.

“He’s done tough hikes before,” said Hagai, an Israeli traveler who encountered him on the trail. “But this one is extremely difficult. I believe he’s in trouble and waiting for rescue.”

The Israeli search-and-rescue organization Magnus has joined local authorities, volunteers, and other backpackers in the search. However, efforts are reportedly hindered by the logistical and financial challenges of operating in the remote and rugged terrain. Helicopter searches and specialized rescue teams are costly — and Vengrinovich was reportedly hiking without insurance coverage.

In response, friends and relatives have launched a public fundraising appeal to help finance the search operation. The Israeli embassy in New Delhi is in contact with Indian authorities, and the local Chabad center in Dharamkot has also mobilized volunteers to aid in the effort.

As the search continues, the Vengrinovich family is calling on the public and government officials to help expedite rescue operations before it's too late.