Israeli man dies after attempting to rescue son from strong currents in Thailand

Sagiv Mor, 45, an Israeli tourist from Kela Alon, was found dead Thursday morning after being swept away while trying to rescue his son from strong currents at Chaloklum Beach in Koh Phangan, Thailand.

Mor’s son was rescued safely, but Mor himself disappeared into the sea, prompting extensive search efforts.

According to local reports, the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon when the family was walking along the northern beach. A powerful wave and strong current carried one of the children into the water.

Mor immediately jumped in to save his son and successfully brought him to shore, but was unable to return safely. Witnesses, including the mother and other children, called for help, and local tourist police launched a search operation.

Members of the Israeli community on the island quickly joined the rescue effort, using jet skis to comb the waters while drones were grounded due to high winds. Volunteers, tourists, and locals scoured the beaches for hours, assisted by an improvised operations center working with local authorities. Contact was made with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chabad House, and a rescue delegation was dispatched from Israel.

Approximately 160 volunteers, including members of the Israeli community, social workers, and psychologists, joined the search along the beaches and provided support to Mor’s family throughout the ordeal. A team from the Israeli “Magen Rescue and Relief” organization also arrived on a night flight, including family members.

Inbal Mor, Sagiv’s wife, expressed gratitude to those who took part in the rescue efforts: “In these difficult hours, I want to wholeheartedly thank the good people who mobilized to save Sagiv. To the hundreds of volunteers who searched all night on the beaches, to the Magen team, Clal Insurance, Chabad House, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for their round-the-clock support. We are now gathering with family to cope with this tragic loss and support our loved ones.”