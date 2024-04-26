The Central District traffic inspectors have launched an investigation into a highway incident in Ramla involving two vehicles, including one belonging to the Minister of Police.

The accident occurred at the Histadrut intersection, resulting in three individuals sustaining minor injuries. They were promptly evacuated to Assaf Harofeh Medical Center for medical treatment.

Following the initial accident, the Office of the Minister of National Security reported that Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's vehicle was involved in a separate car accident while departing from the scene of the terrorist attack in Ramla. Minister Ben-Gvir, who had arrived at the scene where a young woman was stabbed by a terrorist before the assailant was shot dead by an armed civilian, was hospitalized in mild to moderate condition after his car overturned.

Despite the ordeal, Minister Ben-Gvir is reported to be in good consciousness and will continue to receive medical treatment at Assaf Harofeh Hospital.