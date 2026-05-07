Israeli soldier investigated after viral photo shows cigarette placed in Virgin Mary statue

An Israeli soldier is facing possible disciplinary action after a photo circulated online showing him placing a cigarette in the mouth of a statue of the Virgin Mary in the Christian village of Debel in southern Lebanon, sparking widespread backlash.

In a statement, the IDF said it views the incident “with seriousness,” stressing that the soldier’s conduct “does not reflect the values expected of IDF troops.” The military said an initial internal review found the incident occurred several weeks ago, though the image only recently surfaced on social media.

The army said a full investigation has been launched and that appropriate disciplinary steps will be taken based on its findings.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2051988836352221482 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The controversy comes amid heightened tensions in the area. Last month, another incident in the same village involved a soldier allegedly damaging a crucifix depicting Jesus.

Responding to criticism, the IDF reiterated its commitment to respecting “freedom of religion and worship,” as well as religious sites and symbols of all faiths. The military added that it “has no intention of harming civilian infrastructure, including religious buildings.”