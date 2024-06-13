Israeli students to strike nationwide, demanding return of hostages

Israeli students across the nation are gearing up for a collective strike on Thursday, spanning various durations from the entire day to 120 or 250 minutes.

The strike, organized by the National Union of Israeli Students, aims to amplify calls for the immediate return of hostages, rehabilitation of survivors, and proper burial for those who have been tragically lost.

In a show of solidarity and resolve, numerous higher education institutions are expected to suspend classes for the designated duration, effectively halting academic activities in support of this critical cause. The strike underscores the urgent need for action and justice in addressing the plight of the hostages and their families.

Itai Ron/Flash90

The National Union of Israeli Students issued a statement emphasizing the unified message behind the strike, emphasizing the importance of rallying together to demand the safe return of all hostages and the dignified treatment of those affected by these distressing circumstances.