Israelis continue to travel to Dubai despite warnings

Recommended -

Despite the recent evacuation of Israeli diplomatic staff from the United Arab Emirates due to heightened security threats, Israeli tourists continue to travel in large numbers to Dubai.

The recall, which included the Israeli ambassador, follows intensified concerns over potential retaliatory attacks by terror groups.

Still, flights between Ben Gurion Airport and Dubai remain packed, underscoring the destination’s enduring appeal, even as the UAE has been under a Level 3 travel advisory since November 2024, urging Israelis to avoid non-essential travel.

In Facebook groups catering to Israelis in Dubai, heated debates reflect growing unease and confusion.

Some travelers share tips for reducing time on the ground, while others insist on proceeding with long-planned vacations.

At Ben Gurion Airport, lines for Dubai flights remain long, with passengers torn between excitement and unease. Many report that the atmosphere in Dubai feels far calmer than headlines suggest.

Although there is currently no official travel ban, Israeli authorities strongly recommend postponing trips and urge the public to stay vigilant as the regional security landscape continues to shift.