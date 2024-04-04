Israelis rush to supermarkets fearing potential Iranian attack

As tensions rise amidst fears of a potential Iranian attack, Israelis are taking proactive measures, with reports of a rush to supermarkets and banks bracing for significant cash withdrawals.

The recent assassination of commanders of the Revolutionary Guards in Syria has heightened concerns among the Israeli population, prompting a surge in supermarket visits to stock up on essentials, particularly water and canned goods.

This preemptive action reflects a growing sense of apprehension and a desire to be prepared for any eventuality.

Banks have also been instructed to prepare for large-scale cash withdrawals from ATMs in anticipation of a possible response from Iran. The Central Bank issued recommendations to financial institutions to ensure readiness for such scenarios, recalling past instances when security concerns led to heightened cash demands.

Menahem KAHANA / AFP

While the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are taking precautionary measures, including potential recalls of air force reservists, they emphasize that hysteria is unwarranted. The Home Front Command has reiterated that there is currently no need for extreme actions such as purchasing generators or hoarding food supplies.

Despite the surge in supermarket visits and cash withdrawals, major distribution chains reassure consumers that there is no imminent shortage of goods. Supermarkets remain well-stocked, especially in anticipation of the upcoming Passover holiday, with supply chains operating at full capacity to meet demand.