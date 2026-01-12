Jerusalem advances plan for thousands of homes beyond Green Line

The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee on Monday approved the advancement of a plan to establish a new neighborhood in northern Jerusalem, located between Jerusalem and Ramallah beyond the Green Line.

The project, known as Atarot, includes thousands of housing units but on a significantly reduced scale from earlier proposals.

Under the updated plan submitted by the Ministry of Construction and Housing, the number of residential units has been cut from an original proposal of roughly 9,000 to between 3,400 and 4,500.

The remaining areas would be designated for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure development. Final approval of the plan remains pending, as an environmental impact assessment is still required.

The reduction in residential construction follows environmental evaluations that raised concerns about the suitability of large-scale housing in areas situated between two major Palestinian villages. As a result, parts of the site will be allocated for non-residential uses. The final number of housing units will also depend on the intended population: plans for an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood would include approximately 3,400 apartments, while a mixed or non-ultra-Orthodox population would allow for up to 4,500 units.

Previous efforts to advance the Atarot project faced diplomatic obstacles.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously proposed a plan that would have included housing for both Israelis and Palestinians in the area, but the initiative was blocked by the Trump administration, which viewed the site as part of a future Palestinian state. During the Biden administration, Netanyahu later assured US officials that the plan would not be pursued.

The current move has drawn strong opposition from several organizations, led by the left-wing group Peace Now, which warned the project could undermine the possibility of East Jerusalem serving as a future Palestinian capital and harm the surrounding Palestinian communities. The group said the plan would further diminish prospects for a negotiated two-state solution.

In a statement, the Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee said it approved the request to proceed with an environmental impact review of the updated proposal after a comprehensive professional assessment. The committee said the plan seeks to balance housing development with environmental concerns, infrastructure needs, and the city’s broader public interest.

Supporters of the plan welcomed the decision. Chaim Silverstein, chairman of the Jerusalem Center for Applied Policy, called it a major social, economic, and security step that would strengthen Jerusalem, expand housing options for young families, and reinforce the Atarot industrial zone, which employs both Jewish and Arab residents.