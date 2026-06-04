Jerusalem Pride Parade set to take place under heightened security as city prepares for march

The Jerusalem Pride and Tolerance Parade is set to take place on Thursday evening, with participants expected to gather in central Jerusalem before beginning their march toward the city center.

The event marks the opening of Pride Month in Israel and is expected to draw participants, supporters, and observers from across the country.

Police have completed their preparations ahead of the event, deploying officers throughout key areas of the city to manage traffic, ensure public safety, and maintain order along the route.

Authorities said the operation includes both visible and undercover units, with an emphasis on safeguarding participants and minimizing disruption to daily activity.

As part of the arrangements, several main roads in the city are expected to be temporarily closed or restricted during the march, with alternative routes recommended for drivers. Traffic management plans will remain in place for the duration of the event and will be adjusted as needed.

Police officials said they will act to ensure the parade proceeds safely and without incident, stressing a zero-tolerance approach toward any attempts to disrupt the event or endanger participants.

Now in its 24th year, the Jerusalem Pride March is traditionally held under the theme of equality, inclusion, and tolerance.

Organizers describe the event as part of a broader public conversation about civil rights and social acceptance in Israel, while also calling for continued progress on issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community.