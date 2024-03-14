Jewish Agency offers reward in hunt for missing girl, Haymanut Kasau

The search for nine-year-old Haymanut Kasau, who disappeared over two weeks ago from the northern city of Safed, has intensified as authorities and community members remain determined to find her.

In a bid to encourage new leads, the Jewish Agency has announced a substantial reward of NIS 100,000 for any information that leads to her whereabouts, supplementing the existing NIS 10,000 reward offered by the Committee for Ethiopian Jews.

Despite extensive efforts by law enforcement, including an expanded search area encompassing Rosh Pina, there has been no significant breakthrough in the investigation.

Describing the situation as one of the most perplexing cases in recent memory, a police official remarked, "It's as if the earth swallowed the girl up."

Haymanut's mother, Benchi, has been vocal in her plea for her daughter's safe return, expressing suspicions that her disappearance may have been premeditated. The police have ruled out the possibility of familial abduction.

Community support has been overwhelming, with approximately 1,200 volunteers joining the search efforts last week. Haymanut was last captured on security footage on February 25, distributing municipal election leaflets outside a Jewish Agency absorption center, where she has lived with her family since immigrating from Ethiopia three years ago.

Standing at 1.20 meters (3'11") tall, with dark hair and eyes, Haymanut was last seen wearing pink pants, a black skirt, and a white shirt.

As the search continues, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community collaboration in bringing Haymanut home safely.