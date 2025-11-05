Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS officially launches in Israel

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS lingerie and loungewear brand is officially expanding into the Israeli market in partnership with the retail chain Factory 54, the company announced.

Until now, Israeli customers had to order from SKIMS’ international website, facing high shipping costs and long delivery times. The local launch is particularly notable amid the context of the ongoing economic boycott of Israel.

Since its launch in 2019, SKIMS has established itself as a leading name in lingerie and basics, thanks to its inclusive sizing, wide color range, and designs that suit all body types. The brand is celebrated for combining comfort with a flattering fit, with seamless bodysuits and bras becoming signature pieces.

SKIMS is now available in Israel both online via Factory 54 and in select stores, offering local returns and exchanges to simplify access for customers.

Analysts say the move reflects the growing interest of international brands in Israel, a market known for loyal, design-conscious consumers. The launch will feature SKIMS’ most popular items, including bodysuits, T-shirt bras, and undergarment shorts, catering to the local demand that existed even before the brand’s official arrival.

By adapting its distribution to local needs, SKIMS joins a growing list of global brands responding to Israeli consumers’ demand for quality and style, reinforcing the country’s position as an attractive market for international fashion labels.