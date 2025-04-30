Live torch ceremony canceled due to weather, recorded ceremony to be broadcast

Transportation and Culture Minister Miri Regev announced on Wednesday that the torchlighting ceremony at Mount Herzl cannot take place, as extreme weather conditions are expected, including strong winds and extreme heat.

Instead, a recorded ceremony will be broadcast in the evening. Regev held a situation assessment with professional authorities over the conditions, which will not allow the ceremony to take place as planned.

Regev said that teams are working to ensure the event takes place safely, while following the Health Ministry guidelines, and are committed to continue monitoring the weather conditions and adjust decisions accordingly.

In this regard, the Health Ministry updated that Wednesday, Memorial Day, an extreme heat wave is expected, resulting in hotter than usual weather.

The ministry called on the public, especially the elderly and people with chronic diseases, to avoid exposure to heat and to make sure to drink water at a high frequency, regardless of the level of activity. In addition, it is recommended to stay in air-conditioned places and avoid unnecessary physical exertion outdoors or in buildings without air conditioning.

In ceremonies held under the open sky, such as those in cemeteries, the Health Ministry recommends wearing a wide-brimmed hat, dressing in light and comfortable clothes, and applying sunscreen with at least SPF 30. It is also advised to avoid leaving infants, children, elderly people, or pets in a vehicle without ventilation or water.