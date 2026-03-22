Man killed by a Hezbollah anti-tank missile in northern Israel

A man was killed Sunday morning in the kibbutz of Misgav Am, near Israel’s northern border, after an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck his vehicle, Israeli authorities said.

According to initial reports, the victim was inside his car at the time of the impact and became trapped after the vehicle caught fire. The strike also caused significant damage to nearby homes and several vehicles, with fires breaking out in the area following the attack.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that fire had been launched from Lebanon toward a border community. The circumstances of the strike are still under investigation.

The attack comes amid continued exchanges of fire along the northern frontier between Israel and Hezbollah, with Israeli military officials warning that operations in the area are expected to continue in the coming period.