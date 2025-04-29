Memorial Day in Israel begins with ceremonies around country to honor fallen

Israel's Remembrance Day begins on Tuesday at 8 pm with a minute of silence prompted by a siren, followed by the official ceremony at the Western Wall, in the presence of President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. At 4 pm, a ceremony was held at the Yad Labanim House in Jerusalem, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participating. At 5 pm, a special tribute was be paid to the victims of the Nova music festival, who were massacred on October 7, 2023, near Kibbutz Re'im.

Wednesday morning, after two minutes of silence at 11 am, commemorative ceremonies will take place simultaneously in all the military cemeteries of the country. At 1 pm, Mount Herzl will host the national ceremony dedicated to the victims of terrorism. "This year, the toll is particularly heavy," a defense ministry official said. Indeed, since the last Remembrance Day, 319 soldiers have fallen in battle, bringing the total number of deaths to 25,420 since 1860.

On the civilian side, the figure also rose dramatically, with 934 citizens killed since the start of the war, including 778 in the October 7 attack. In total, 5,229 civilians have lost their lives in terrorist attacks since 1851, including 800 children and teenagers. The commemorative ceremonies will conclude on Wednesday at 7:45 pm, with the traditional torch-lighting ceremony on Mount Herzl, marking the transition to Israel's 77th Independence Day.

This Remembrance Day holds particular significance as the country goes through one of the most challenging periods in its recent history, still reeling from the shock of October 7 and engaged in a conflict that continues on several fronts.