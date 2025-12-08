Mental health cases soar: 22,000 new soldiers enter rehabilitation system

The Israeli Ministry of Defense released stark new data on Monday as part of the national day honoring wounded IDF soldiers and security personnel.

Since the October 7, 2023 attacks, around 22,000 newly injured people have entered the state rehabilitation system, raising the total number of individuals receiving treatment to approximately 82,400.

What stands out most is the scale of psychological trauma. According to the ministry, 58% of newly registered patients are dealing with mental health injuries. Overall, 31,000 people are currently being treated for post-traumatic and psychological disorders, more than one-third of all cases. Officials project that by 2028 the number of treated wounded will reach nearly 100,000, with half expected to suffer primarily from psychological effects.

Facing an unprecedented demand for treatment, the rehabilitation division has increased its budget by 53%, reaching 8.3 billion shekels. About half of this amount is dedicated specifically to mental-health-related services. Over the past year, the number of psychological sessions has doubled, complementary therapies have expanded by 50%, and calls to the “Nefesh Ahat” emergency hotline have risen by 80%.

Among those injured since October, reservists account for 63% of cases, while nearly half, 49% are under the age of 30. Every month, about 1,500 people submit requests to be officially recognized as wounded. Updated figures also show 873 individuals are now using wheelchairs, including 132 new cases, and 1,061 amputees nationwide, with 88 newly injured in this category.

In an attempt to meet needs more effectively, the ministry has launched a series of new initiatives. A special rapid-response team now conducts home visits to patients in acute distress and has already responded to 249 such emergencies this year. Rehabilitation programs have expanded to include 147 therapeutic groups, and more than 11,500 family members of the wounded are currently receiving psychological assistance.

There are also efforts to support professional reintegration, especially in high-tech and cybersecurity, where placement rates for program participants currently stand at 100%.

Attorney Idan Kleiman, president of the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization, issued a stark message, saying the figures should serve as a “critical alarm bell.” He warned that a shortage of medical professionals, combined with a steady rise in new cases, risks triggering “another disaster,” adding: “We must ensure no wounded individual is abandoned—not even those whose injuries cannot be seen.”