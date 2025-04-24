Millions of Israelis stand as siren blares in memory of Holocaust

A two-minute siren sounded on Thursday across the country in memory of the six million who perished in the Holocaust. After it, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Yad Vashem Museum square.

In thesynagogue located at the museum, a series of memorial events is scheduled, with a stand placed for lighting memorial candles at the entrance. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana started the tradition of lighting the candles. "This year I ask to recall the memory of the Jewish children, over a million of them perished in the Holocaust," he said. "Lea Deutsch was born in Zagreb, Croatia, from the age of 5 she performed in the theater. She was so talented that she was known as the 'Croatian Shirley Temple.'"

Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90

"When Nazi Germany took over Croatia, she was prohibited from performing in the theater," he continued. "It is told about her that she would sit on a bench in front of the theater where she had performed, with the yellow badge, crying over the childhood that was stolen from her and the dream that was taken from her to be an actress. At the age of 16, after unsuccessful attempts to escape, she was sent to Auschwitz and from there she never returned. May the memory of Lea Deutsch be blessed."

Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90

At 11:00 am, the national Remembrance Day ceremony "Every Person Has a Name" took place, which has been held for 36 years. The ceremony includes a public reading of the names of Holocaust victims and the lighting of memorial candles by Holocaust survivors. The ceremony will be held under the theme "From the Depths: The Pain of Liberation and Growth, marking eighty years since the defeat of Nazi Germany."

During the day, the March of the Living takes place in Auschwitz, Poland, marking 80 years since the liberation of the extermination camps and the end of World War II. This tradition is held in participation with Holocaust survivors and their families, captives who were released from Hamas captivity, bereaved families, and people from the border communities most affected by the current war.