Most Gaza envelope residents return home as reconstruction advances

Nearly 92% of residents from Israel’s Gaza border communities have returned home, according to new data from the Tekuma (Resilience) Administration published ahead of the 600th day since the October 7 Hamas attack.

Of the roughly 64,000 residents in the region, 59,000 are back in their communities, bolstered by a 1.4 billion shekel rehabilitation effort.

Major reconstruction milestones were reported in Kibbutz Be’eri, where 96% of buildings have been restored, and in Nirim and Bera’im, with 100% and 95% renovation rates respectively. In other communities like Holit and Kfar Aza, progress remains slower, hovering around 30%. The rebuilding plan includes not just homes, but schools, public buildings, and new infrastructure to help the communities thrive.

(AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

However, a survey from the “Back Home” forum highlights a more complex reality. In the 11 most severely affected communities, 30% of residents are currently unemployed — half due to emotional or psychological trauma. Only 45% work full-time today, down from 70% before the attack, and more than 70% report severe economic anxiety.

Eden Bismant, CEO of the Habaita Forum, warned, “These figures raise a glaring red flag. Economic recovery cannot succeed without addressing the trauma—and without the return of the captives.” Tekuma head Aviad Friedman emphasized the visible progress in reconstruction but acknowledged that true healing must include both physical rebuilding and emotional recovery.