Nefesh B'Nefesh awards 12 exceptional Anglo immigrants for contributions

The Nefesh B'Nefesh non-profit organization held its 10th annual Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize ceremony on Monday, awarding 12 immigrants (olim) from English-speaking countries for their exceptional contributions to Israel.

More than 500 attendees arrived at the Beit Ha'Am Cultural Center in Jerusalem to honor recipients of the 2023 prize, as well as the 2024 recipients, including major figures in Israel.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer and the ministry's Director General Avichai Kahana were joined by lawmaker Oded Forer in the audience. Also in attendance were Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founders Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, as well as benefactor Sylvan Adams, an Israeli-Canadian businessman and major philanthropist for Jewish causes.

The 2023 recipients included Sally Reidman, founder and president of the Reidman College of Complementary and Integrative Medicine; Professor Carmi Z. Margolis, founding dean of Ben Gurion University Medical School for International Health; Shari Mendes, founder and director of the Israel Lemonade Fund; Peter Kurz, CEO of the Israel Baseball Association and its general manager; and Lieutenant Colonel (Res.) Danny Grossman, chairman of CMBM-Israel. Journalist and influencer Emily Schrader was awarded for her contributions to Israel in journalism, social media content, and human rights advocacy.

Shahar Azran

The 2024 recipients included Phyllis Heimowitz, co-founder of A Partner Left Behind - The Partners of Fallen IDF Soldiers; Eylon Levy, head of Israeli Citizen Spokespersons' Office; Dr. Debra Gershov-West, director of the Emergency Department at Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital; and Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, special envoy for the Foreign Ministry.

President of the Herzog Medical Center Dr. Yehezkel Caine was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his lifelong commitment to advancing medicine and aeromedicine on the global stage.

Famous Soviet human rights activist and former Jewish Agency chief Natan Sharanskye was also recognized for his dedication to Israel and Jewish rights globally.

"The Bonei Zion Prize is an important opportunity to express our gratitude to Olim who contribute in extraordinary ways to Israeli society and have led significant changes in every field they have been involved in," said Minister Sofer. "These Olim, each of who represents an inspiring life story, embody the spirit of Zionism and demonstrate that making Aliyah is not just a personal act, but an immense contribution to the resilience and future of the State of Israel. I congratulate the esteemed recipients and thank them for their exceptional contributions, which strengthen Israeli society. Together, especially during these challenging times, we will continue to promote the values of Aliyah and its central role in building Israel."

"After the atrocities committed against the Jewish people on October 7th and the multi-front war that followed, it is crucial that we take a moment to recognize and celebrate the incredible individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to Israeli society," said Adams. "These immigrants, who have become an integral part of our nation, have helped shape our national success and strengthen our resilience.

"Their contributions across diverse fields inspire us all and serve as a testament to the strength and spirit of the Jewish people," he added. "Now, more than ever, our people must be fearless, demonstrating great courage and leadership in the face of evil amid the war, and as Jews in Israel and around the world confront an unprecedented rise in Antisemitism. It is a true honor to be able to recognize inspiring Olim year after year through the Bonei Zion Prize. I am confident that they will continue to make a lasting impact both in Israel and around the world."

"In these challenging times, the dedication and accomplishments of our Bonei Zion recipients serve as a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of the people of Israel," said Rabbi Fass. "These extraordinary individuals have not only achieved excellence in their respective fields but have also significantly enriched Israeli society and beyond, whether in medicine, education, technology, the arts, or community leadership. It is a privilege to celebrate their remarkable contributions, which strengthen the Jewish state and inspire future generations of Olim to continue shaping our homeland."

The recipients of the award were selected by a panel of committee members, awarding immigrants for their work in a variety of fields, including education, science and medicine, community and non-profit work, global impact, culture, art and sports, lifetimeachievement, and young leadership.