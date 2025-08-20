Nefesh B’Nefesh’s 65th Charter Aliyah Flight Arrives During Record Month of Aliyah in two Decades

Recommended -

225 Olim from North America arrived this morning at Ben Gurion Airport aboard Nefesh B’Nefesh’s 65th charter Aliyah flight.

This specially chartered EL AL flight, carried out in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah & Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and Jewish National Fund-USA, marks not only the first charter flight since the Iron Swords War began, but also contributes to a historic peak in Aliyah.

This August will see more than 1,000 new immigrants arriving in Israel, the highest monthly total in over 20 years. Since the events of October 7th, over 7,000 new immigrants from North America have made Aliyah, underscoring an extraordinary commitment to the Zionist dream in the face of ongoing regional conflict.

The Olim on this flight will join over 90,000 newcomers who have made Aliyah with the assistance of Nefesh B’Nefesh and its partners, since its inception in 2002.

Onboard were 45 families, including 125 children, 10 singles, and 3 retirees. The youngest Oleh was just 9 months old, and the oldest was 72 years old. Among the Olim were 5 doctors and 19 healthcare professionals, who will soon join the ranks of Israel’s robust medical system. Over 30 Olim on this flight are part of the Nefesh B’Nefesh–KKL Go Beyond initiative, focused on strengthening Jerusalem and Israel’s peripheral regions.

"It is very exciting to be on the special flight with 225 new Olim, who chose to immigrate to Israel right now. We are continuing to see more and more newcomers choosing to be part of the Zionist story, at a time when the State of Israel is facing difficult times and worldwide anti-Semitism is on the rise at an alarming rate,” said Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer. “We are working non-stop, in a professional manner, and in full cooperation with other government ministries and organizations that assist with Aliyah, such as Nefesh B'Nefesh, the Jewish Agency and the WZO, to help immigrants integrate into employment, housing and Hebrew studies."

“Today’s charter flight is not just a symbolic journey home, it’s a tangible investment in Israel’s future,” said Tony Gelbart, Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “These Olim are fulfilling their dream of making Israel their home, just as many have done before them, and many more will do so in the years to come. We’re truly honored to help them all turn those dreams into reality.”

"Every new Oleh is a courageous expression of faith in the State of Israel, especially in its most challenging moments. Seeing children, families, young people and adults choosing to tie their fate to that of the Jewish people is a powerful uplifting declaration of deep belonging,” said Chairman of the Jewish Agency Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog. “Together, we are building the future of the Israeli society. A future of hope, mutual responsibility, and profound commitment. The Jewish Agency, together with Nefesh B’Nefesh and the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, will continue to support the olim here in their new home in the State of Israel".

"Zionist strength is measured through actions," said Ifat Ovadia Luski, Chairwoman of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael. "The Olim who are choosing to build their lives in the State of Israel constitute a significant part of the strength of the Jewish nation. Their arrival, especially during these times, is a tremendous expression of trust in the resilience of Israeli society. Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, which is devoted to the development of the country, is proud to be a partner in these Olim's absorption. Each and every new immigrant that came today will continue to build, develop and flourish Israel and the future generations in our homeland. Welcome home."

This year’s charter flight featured a pilot initiative, where representatives from Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah & Integration and the Population and Immigration Authority issued Teudot Zehut (Israeli ID’s) and distributed Teudot Oleh (immigration certificates) mid-flight, allowing the newcomers to officially finalize their Aliyah process before landing.

The new Olim hail from cities and communities across North America, including New Jersey, New York, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Florida, Ontario, Washington, Ohio, Iowa, and beyond. Their destinations in Israel range from Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Modi’in to Beersheba, Haifa, and Zikhron Ya’akov. Professionally, the Olim span a wide array of fields, including medicine, education, engineering, law, finance, and more.

As the nation continues to heal, this charter Aliyah flight serves as a powerful reminder of the growing future of Israel.