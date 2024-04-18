Netanyahu urges national unity amid 'existential threat' to Israel

In the midst of the ongoing war in Gaza and the broader threat posed by Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a fervent call for unity, stressing the imperative of solidarity in confronting existential challenges.

Netanyahu's call for national cohesion came during separate meetings today with the heads of Israel’s security agencies.

"The internal split needs to disappear now because we’re under an existential threat — and in an existential threat, we join forces," Netanyahu emphasized during the discussions.

Netanyahu engaged in discussions with Mossad spy agency chief David Barnea, focusing on various regional developments, including the critical issue of securing the release of over 100 hostages held by terror groups in Gaza since October 7. The Prime Minister's Office released a statement highlighting the importance of addressing these challenges through collective action and determination.

Later, Netanyahu convened a working meeting with Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, further underscoring the need for unity in the face of multifaceted security concerns.

Kobi Gideon (GPO)

"We are also committed to defeating the terrorist axis in Gaza, both to free the hostages and to repel the overall threat coming from Iran. These are huge tasks that require two things: the first thing it requires is determination, the second thing it requires is unity," Netanyahu reiterated during the meeting with Mossad officials.

The Prime Minister warned against the perils of internal division, emphasizing that nations are most vulnerable when torn apart from within.

"Nations disintegrate first from within. Not from external pressure, but first of all from the internal division," he cautioned.