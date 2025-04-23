Netanyahu vows to bring back hostages & defeat Hamas at Holocaust ceremony

Israel commemorated the memory of the six million killed in the Holocaust at a special ceremony at Yad Vashem on Wednesday.

For Holocaust Remembrance Day, events opened throughout the country, foremost at the state ceremony in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem.

The ceremony was conducted with President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and others. Netanyahu's arrival was delayed due to security constraints.

Herzog opened the Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony with a call for unity: "Holocaust survivors plead; the division among us is dreadful. Make unity among the people." Despite the clear knowledge that nothing compares to the Holocaust in scope and methodicalness, it is difficult not to be shocked by the testimonies of October 7 and the pictures and stories of the abducted, some of whom are still being held in the Gaza Strip. "The voice of our brothers' blood cries from the earth – and we must bring them back. Now," he said.

However, he asked to also emphasize the hope and faith we inherited from the Holocaust survivors and the heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

"If we have managed to rise from the deepest abyss in human history, we will succeed now too," he said. "But there is one condition only: to do it together." According to him, "The days are stormy, the disputes are tough, but the vast majority of the people are crying out. Enough with the hatred, enough with the division. History will not forgive anyone who tears this country apart from within."

Menahem Kahana / AFP

He also emphasized that "building the future is not the task of one person or one community, but a national task of all of us. As a nation, as a society, as people." He concluded his remarks with a unifying call: "We will overcome again this time. We will meet every challenge. And we will prove – together – that the eternity of Israel will not lie."

Netanyahu took the stage next. In his speech, he stated that "We are systematically crushing the axis of evil. We do not forget for a moment the horrors our enemies have inflicted upon us. German Chancellor Scholz visited here after the slaughter, saw the horrors and the footage, and said: 'They are exactly like the Nazis.' Indeed, they are exactly like the Nazis. Like the wicked Haman [of the Purim story], they want to destroy us. We are determined to destroy the monsters of Hamas, who carried out the most cruel slaughter since the Holocaust. There will be no Islamic caliphate, not in the south, not in the north, and not in Judea and Samaria [West Bank]."

Screenshot/ i24NEWS

He added, "I promise - the military pressure on Hamas will continue. We will bring back all the captives. We will defeat Hamas and prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. We will fight against fanatic regimes, and we will do it in time - this is the central lesson of the Holocaust, and the central lesson I learned from my father, who witnessed the indifference of the Western world in the face of the Nazis."