New resilience center provides vital support for lone soldiers

Nefesh B’Nefesh and the Friends of the IDF (FIDF) announced on Wednesday a new initiative at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, which will provide specialized services for lone soldiers.

About 3,500 lone soldiers join the IDF every year, immigrating to Israeli without their families to protest the Jewish state. Since the Hamas-led massacre on October 7, 2023, hundreds of these soldiers returned to serve in the reserves, including those who had returned to their home countries.

To recognize the extraordinary service and commitment, the Lone Soldiers Program (LSP) Resilience Center will cater to their needs, offering therapy by professionals, including both remote and in-person care. Sessions are available free of charge in Sheba Medical Center, throughout Israel, and in centers in the US.

Omer Fichman/FLASH90

"For the thousands of lone soldiers who admirably serve in the Israel Defense Forces without the support of their families to lean on, these selfless soldiers deserve the support and care to thrive thereafter," said Steven Weil, CEO of FIDF. "Our goal for the Lone Soldier Program Resilience Center is to proactively provide early detection and mental health treatment with top-tier therapists, so that they can become productive citizens, spouses and parents following their service."

"Transitioning from the demands of military service to civilian life can be a complex and emotional journey," said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. "The Resilience Center will offer specialized care in a compassionate and supportive environment, helping lone soldiers process their experiences, regain strength, and achieve balance. Their courage and dedication have safeguarded our collective future, and it is now our privilege to stand by them as they build theirs."

Oren Cohen/Flash90

Professor Amitai Ziv, the Director of the Rehabilitation Hospital at Sheba Medical Center, touted the hospital as "leading the national effort to treat mental health trauma across Israel." Sheba medical professionals "recognize and tend to the various needs of different communities and provide them with holistic treatments that will enable them to return to a normal daily lifestyle, including our heroic soldiers. We are proud to join with our esteemed partners at Nefesh B'Nefesh and FIDF that will promise Lone Soldiers personalized, professional treatments that they so truly deserve, after making Aliyah and fighting with honor and valor for the State of Israel."

For more information about the Lone Soldiers Program Resilience Center, visit: https://www.nbn.org.il/lsrc