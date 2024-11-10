Noa Arghmani, a former hostage who was released from Hamas captivity, marked the somber milestone of 400 days since the October 7 attacks with a poignant message on her Instagram account.

In her post, she expressed the deep frustration and despair felt by hostages still held by Hamas, highlighting the emotional toll of prolonged captivity.

On Saturday evening, Arghmani recounted her own harrowing experience of being kidnapped in Gaza, a traumatic ordeal that ended with her rescue during a military operation. Reflecting on her time in captivity, she wrote, “I can’t even describe to you the sense of frustration I felt while I was still in Hamas captivity.” She emphasized the uncertainty and despair that plagued her as days turned into weeks, questioning whether she would ever return home. “When would it be my turn to go home? Had they forgotten about me? Had they left me behind? These were sentences I said on a daily basis,” she shared.

In her message, Arghmani articulated the pain of seeing the days stretch on without resolution. “But the most frustrating moment is when another 100 days are added to the previous 100 days, and that is when I start counting from the beginning again. And even though the counting has started again, the conditions are getting worse and the despair is increasing,” she lamented.

Getty images via AFP

Concluding her post, Arghmani turned her focus to the 101 hostages still awaiting rescue. “It is impossible to ignore the fact that for 400 days there are 101 kidnapped men and women waiting for someone to come and rescue them,” she wrote, urging for awareness and action regarding their plight.