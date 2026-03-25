Nouriel Dovin, 27, was killed Tuesday evening when a rocket fired from Lebanon struck near Kibbutz Ayelet HaShahar in northern Israel.

Dovin, originally from Bnei Yehuda and a resident of Margaliot, was traveling in a car with a relative when air raid sirens sounded. According to the Upper Galilee Regional Council, both followed Home Front Command safety instructions, exiting the vehicle and lying down in a roadside ditch. The relative was not injured.

Dovin lived in Margaliot with her fiancé, Yedid Sabagui. The couple had planned to marry in September. They met in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks, after Sabagui was evacuated from his home and temporarily housed in a hotel near Sea of Galilee, where she worked.

A graduate in education, Dovin was completing her teaching internship at the Goma School in Kfar Blum.

According to Magen David Adom, 17 people have been killed by missile strikes since the start of the war. Sixteen victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while one later died from injuries sustained in the attacks.