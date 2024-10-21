Nova festival survivor found dead on her 22nd birthday

Shirel Golan, a young woman who survived the Nova music festival massacre in Israel, was found dead in her apartment on what would have been her 22nd birthday.

Her family has expressed deep concern about the lack of adequate support from authorities in providing her with the necessary mental health treatment following the traumatic events of October 7, 2023.

During the attack, which involved Hamas militants, approximately 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were kidnapped. Shirel experienced significant trauma, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after witnessing horrific violence at the festival. According to her brother, Eyal, the family had established an operations center to help her escape from the chaotic scene. Shirel was ultimately rescued by a police officer after the vehicle she first attempted to escape in became a "death car," resulting in the murder of 11 individuals.

Miriam Alster / Flash90

Despite being hospitalized twice at Lev Hasharon Hospital in Pardesiya, Shirel was never officially recognized as suffering from PTSD related to the Nova incident. Eyal issued a heartfelt appeal to the authorities, urging them to “wake up” and take action to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

The news of Shirel's death coincided with a Zumba event in Tel Aviv and London, aimed at raising funds for psychological support for festival survivors. Eylon Levy, a former spokesperson for the government during the Iron Swords War, emphasized the urgent need for civil society organizations to provide support for those affected by the massacre.