Olympic pioneer Yael Arad honored with prestigious Chaim Herzog prize

Israeli sports pioneer and executive Yael Arad has been awarded the prestigious Chaim Herzog Prize for her unique and outstanding contributions to the State of Israel.

The biennial prize, jointly administered by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the "Yad Chaim Herzog" Memorial Foundation, recognizes exceptional leadership and public service.

Arad holds an indelible place in Israeli history as the country's first-ever Olympic medalist, having captured a silver medal in judo at the 1992 Barcelona Games, which she dedicated to the victims of the 1972 Munich massacre.

Today, she serves as the President of the Olympic Committee of Israel and represents the nation as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), alongside a successful career as a business entrepreneur and strategic marketer.

The event highlighted a generational bond between Arad and the Herzog family. In 1992, it was President Chaim Herzog who officially sent the Israeli delegation to the Olympics and celebrated Arad's historic victory upon her return.

Over three decades later, his son, current President Isaac Herzog, presented her with the memorial award. President Herzog expressed immense pride in honoring Arad, noting that she has shattered every glass ceiling from her competitive athletic days to her current role as a highly accomplished sports diplomat.

Accepting the award, Arad described the moment as an incredibly moving closing of a circle. She emphasized the profound significance of receiving the honor from President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog, both of whom have closely supported her efforts to navigate complex political and security challenges within the international sports arena in recent years.

The ceremony also paid tribute to Chaim Herzog’s own lifelong devotion to athletics. In his youth in Ireland, the late president was a competitive rugby and cricket player, as well as an Irish Youth Boxing Champion. Later in life, he became a passionate amateur sailor, a legacy preserved today through the annual Chaim Herzog Regatta in Herzliya.