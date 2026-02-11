'On The Record': Leah Goldin reflects on 11-year fight to bring son’s remains home from Gaza

Leah Goldin, mother of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, shared her story on i24NEWS's weekly magazine show 'On The Record' on Wednesday, recounting the more than 11-year struggle to recover her son’s body from Gaza. Hadar, 23, was killed in Rafah during an ambush by Hamas terrorists just two hours into a UN-brokered ceasefire on August 1, 2014. His body remained in Gaza for years, making him the Israeli held longest in the territory.

Goldin described the relentless efforts to bring her son home. “For 4,118 days, we fought tirelessly to bring him back,” she said. “Three months ago, we completed our mission when Hadar's body was located in Gaza and buried in Kfar Saba, a short distance from our home.”

She framed the recovery as a moral victory. “We feel that we have a great victory over evil,” Goldin said. “It’s our fight against terror. But it’s not just terror. It’s evil. It’s evil in the way people react to abduction terror. It’s evil in the way they accept it and continue doing business.” She highlighted the role of financial and political interests in prolonging the situation, noting that previous ceasefires and humanitarian measures often prioritized business over compliance with international law.

Goldin also spoke about the tension between her public advocacy and the restrictions imposed by Israeli officials. “For two years, we were silent. Officials told us if we spoke, the price would rise, meaning more terrorists would benefit,” she said. She emphasized that the return of Hadar's body involved no release of prisoners and no soldiers were harmed.

Reflecting on the broader system, Goldin criticized multiple government and military officials for their inaction over the years. “Did they do everything in their power to bring Hadar back? No, they didn’t. Most of the time, they would push back any opportunity,” she said. She added that real progress came from the dedication of a small group of individuals rather than institutional mechanisms.

Goldin discussed the emotional moment when her son’s body was confirmed in Israel. “Deep in my heart, we knew this was the end of the story. He’s back home. The biggest relief you can imagine. You can breathe,” she said. She also reflected on her ongoing commitment to ensuring future preparedness for abduction cases, noting that her son’s brother, Tzur, is studying kidnapping terror for his master’s at Harvard.

Watch the full interview below:

The interview concluded with Goldin expressing gratitude to key figures, including IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, for their support. She emphasized the importance of institutionalizing procedures to handle hostage situations properly, citing ongoing threats from Hamas and other terror groups. “It’s waiting around the door. And we have to be aware and not fall asleep. It’s not over yet because the terror is there,” she said.