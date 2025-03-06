Over 1,000 arrest warrants issued after only 177 ultra-Orthodox men enlist

The head of the Haredim sector in the IDF Human Resources Division, Lieutenant Colonel Avigdor Dikstein, on Thursday presented to the Knesset (Israeli parliament) Foreign and Defense Committee a report on the ongoing efforts to draft ultra-Orthodox men.

Out of the ten thousand draft orders that were sent to Haredim between July 2024 to March 2025, only 177 of them actually enlisted. In addition, 1,066 arrest warrants were issued, 2,231 eligible draftees were issued warnings for not appearing at recruitment centers on time (after a month, the warning turns into an arrest warrant), and 265 deserters were declared.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara appealed to Defense Minister Israel Katz to impose personal sanctions against draft dodgers who do not meet the recruitment targets required by law. She said this was "a necessary condition for filling the ranks of the army."

"A significant part of the sanctions can be promoted immediately, among other things, by a government or administrative decision alone, without the need for legislation," she said. "The decision is in the hands of the political echelon."