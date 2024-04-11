Over 100 draftees refuse to serve in surveillance after Oct. 7 - report

More than 100 female soldiers in the latest Israel Defense Forces (IDF) draft are refusing to serve as surveillance soldiers, said Ynet news outlet.

126 our of the 326 draftees are said to have refused to go to the training base after 15 Israeli surveillance soldiers were killed and six more were taken hostage during the Hamas attack on the Nahal Oz base on October 7.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1716077654229565497 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to Ynet, this is the third draft since October 7 to observe significant number of refusals to serve in the unit.

The unit troops are responsible for monitoring surveillance cameras along the Gaza border and dispatching forces to potential incidents. Soldiers of the unit were among those who had warned about unusual activity by Hamas at the border fence ahead of October 7.

Vast majority of the unit are said to be female soldiers. They are based in multiple command centers in various army positions along the Gaza border.