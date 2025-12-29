Petah Tikva declared “red city” as Measles cases surge

Petah Tikva has been officially classified as a “red city” by the Israeli Ministry of Health following a sharp rise in measles cases in recent weeks.

In response, authorities are implementing urgent measures to contain the virus and protect vulnerable populations.

Parents are being urged to vaccinate their children from six months of age, with an early dose of the measles vaccine that will not count toward the standard schedule.

A follow-up dose will then be given at age one, in line with the updated Ministry of Health guidelines.

The rapid spread of measles in Petah Tikva has been linked to the city’s demographic composition, which includes a large proportion of ultra-Orthodox families, where gaps in vaccination coverage have been observed in recent years.

Petah Tikva joins other Israeli cities on alert, including Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Ashdod, and Bnei Brak. These areas share high population density and lower vaccination rates, conditions that facilitate outbreaks.

Measles, a highly contagious airborne disease, can infect up to 18 unvaccinated individuals from a single case. While it often begins with flu-like symptoms, it can cause severe complications, particularly in infants and immunocompromised individuals. Health authorities stress that vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent the disease and safeguard the community.