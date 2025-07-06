Police, right-wing demonstrators clash in Jerusalem after West Bank tension

Recommended -

A protest by right-wing activists, attended by hundreds of demonstrators, took place on Sunday at the entrance to Jerusalem, following the shooting of a 14-year-old boy during riots in the West Bank that occurred last week.

The police reported that, at a certain point, some of the protesters began disturbing the peace by blocking traffic lanes at several locations near the Chords Bridge at the entrance to the city. After a police officer declared the protest an illegal gathering, and the rioters did not comply with the officers' instructions, the police acted to push them toward the sidewalk, where the protest is permitted.

During this blockade, several individuals, including some youth who lay down on the road, prevented the movement of vehicles, thereby endangering their lives and the lives of road users, police reported. Additionally, some clashed with police officers and threw stones. A policewoman who was at the scene was lightly injured. So far, two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting the forces operating at the scene.