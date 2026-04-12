Poll: Israeli support for Iran campaign plummets after ceasefire

A new national security survey conducted by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) on April 9–10, 2026, reveals growing public skepticism in Israel regarding the outcomes of the recent military campaign against Iran, particularly in the wake of the newly announced ceasefire.

The findings point to a notable shift in public sentiment, with a clear majority expressing opposition to the ceasefire agreement between US, Iran and Israel. According to the survey, 61% of respondents oppose the ceasefire, while only 29% support it.

The survey highlights a sharp decline in how Israelis assess the effectiveness of the campaign against Iran. At the outset of the operation, 69% believed the Iranian regime would be significantly weakened. That figure has now dropped to just 31%.

Similarly, public confidence in damage to Iran’s nuclear program has fallen dramatically, from 62.5% at the beginning of the campaign to only 30% now. The public's belief of the damage to Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities during the war effort also declined, from 73% initially to 42% in the latest survey.

Looking ahead, the Israeli public appears pessimistic about the durability of the ceasefire. A substantial 73% believe Israel will need to resume fighting against Iran within the next year. Additionally, 76% say the war’s objectives are unlikely to be achieved through the anticipated negotiations.

The survey also touches on Israel’s relationship with the United States. Only 35% of respondents believe Israel can act independently when disagreements arise with Washington.

On the issue of Hezbollah and the northern front, 69% of respondents support continuing military operations regardless of developments with Iran. However, 62% simultaneously believe that the current campaign in Lebanon will not result in long-term security stability.

When asked about Israel’s overall security situation compared to before the war, responses were evenly split: 37% believe it has improved or significantly improved, while an identical 37% say it has remained unchanged.

The survey was conducted by the INSS Data Collection and Analysis Center, with data gathered online by iPanel. The sample included 801 Hebrew-speaking respondents and 152 Arabic-speaking respondents.