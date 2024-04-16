Poll: Majority of Israelis oppose retaliating to Iran

A recent survey by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem found 52 percent of Israelis were opposed to a retaliation against Iran for fear that it will further fuel the cycle of regional tensions.

The Israeli public's opposition rose to 74 percent if this counter-offensive were to jeopardize security alliances Israel's allies.

Asked further about the response Israel should take, a quarter of the 48 percent of who supported a counterattack said it should take place on Iranian soil, and one in three were in favor of a strike against strategic nuclear sites.

Also questioned on their perception of Israel's strength against Iran, 46 percent of respondents said that Israel is strong, compared to 27 percent who thought it is weak, while 27 percent estimated it to be neither strong nor weak.

Moreover, more than half said that Israel must meet the security demands of its allies, compared to 12 percent who opposed this. Nearly 60 percent responded that U.S. assistance in thwarting the Iranian attack obliges Jerusalem to coordinate its actions with Washington.

The survey was conducted among a representative sample of Israeli society, including 1,466 respondents aged 18 and over, from all sectors of religious, political, or geographical backgrounds.