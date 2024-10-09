Pro-Palestinian rally dispersed ahead of Greta Thunberg's event

German authorities dismantled a pro-Palestinian student camp in Dortmund on Tuesday evening, anticipating the arrival of climate activist Greta Thunberg.

This decision has sparked controversy, particularly regarding Thunberg's stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On social media, Thunberg accused Germany of attempting to silence activists opposing what she termed "genocide" in "Palestine." She claimed she was threatened with arrest if she approached the camp.

Local law enforcement cited concerns over potential violence linked to Thunberg's presence, following her participation in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin the day before. This event marked the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, which resulted in significant civilian casualties.

A member of Germany's conservative party has called for Thunberg to be banned from the country, labeling her views as antisemitic. Meanwhile, her organization, Fridays for Future, has faced internal tensions due to its support for the Palestinian cause.