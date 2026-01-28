"Rani is home": Ran Gvili laid to rest after body held for 843 days in Gaza

The funeral of Sgt. Maj. Ran Gvili, a police officer and the final former hostage, took place Wednesday morning.

His coffin departed from Shura Camp in Ramla in a police convoy and was brought to the town of Meitar, where he was laid to rest.

Gvili was 24 years old when he was killed in battle on October 7, 2023, during Hamas’s attack on southern Israel. His body was abducted to the Gaza Strip and returned to Israel on Monday, 843 days later.

Hundreds of citizens lined the roads waving Israeli flags as the convoy—accompanied by the Traffic Division’s national motorcycle unit and patrol cars from the Southern District—made its way along Route 431, the Nesherim Interchange, Route 6, and Route 60 before reaching Meitar.

Ran’s mother, Talik, delivered an emotional eulogy, imagining her son among the fallen heroes. “Rani, I picture you up there gathering everyone and saying, ‘You have to hear my eulogies, it’ll be cool,’ sitting with a glass of arak,” she said.

“We are still on a mission to defeat Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the terrorists. You and the heroes give us the strength to defeat evil.”

She recalled an incident shortly after October 7, when someone spat at Ran during a protest. “You asked how they didn’t understand that you were part of them, that we are one,” she said.

“Because of you, all of Israel remembered that despite our disagreements, we are one strong nation. Seven hundred soldiers searched, found, and brought you home. There is no other nation like this in the world.”

Ran’s father, Itzik, said the family was finally able to touch him for the first time since his death. “For the first time in two and a half years, you are whole,” he said. “It feels like you arranged everything for us from above, even the cemetery arrangements were completed just days ago. You are everyone’s child. I am proud to be your father, and I miss you every moment.”

His brother Omri said the return of Ran’s body allowed the family to begin closing the circle. “Today my heroic brother came home,” he said. “Rani, my little brother, small in name, but great in everything. The pain is immense, but the pride we feel is stronger than the pain.”

Ran’s sister Shira, speaking through tears, said she never imagined it would take 843 days for her brother to return. “When Mom told me after October 7 that it would take time until you came back, I never imagined how long,” she said. “In these two years, I lost you, and then I lost myself. I promised you that I choose life.” She then played a recording of Ran’s voice saying, “Don’t worry, everything is okay.”

Friends spoke of Ran as brave, loyal, and deeply loved. “We fought on every front to bring you home, and now you are here,” said Tom Brodsky, speaking on behalf of Ran’s close friends. “Anyone who knew you knows that if we could turn back time, you would do the same thing again—only faster. Watch over your family and ours. Rest now, my brother.”

President Isaac Herzog, who attended the funeral, called the moment sacred and heartbreaking. He asked forgiveness on behalf of the State of Israel. “Forgive us for not being there for him,” Herzog said. “Forgive us that you were forced to wait so long, in such agony, for your loved one’s return.” He urged the public not to wait for memorials to show appreciation, but to support soldiers, police officers, and security forces while they are still alive.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the return of Gvili’s body fulfilled a long national effort. “If we had not believed, we would not have found,” he said. “We brought Ran home, and we remain committed to bringing all our brothers and sisters home.” Netanyahu announced that a new community east of Be’er Sheva, Rananin, and a pre-military academy would be named in Gvili’s honor.

Ran Gvili served as a Yasam police officer and was killed in a fierce battle with Hamas terrorists near Kibbutz Alumim on October 7. His body was recovered as part of Operation Brave Heart in Gaza City’s Zaytoun neighborhood, following intelligence-led searches that included examining hundreds of bodies and searching tunnels. He was found in a mass grave.

Before the casket arrived in Meitar, local council head Shimon Peretz said, “Ran is home. After a long and painful struggle, he has returned to the soil of the community where he grew up and was educated. Meitar embraces the Gvili family, bows its head, and commits to remembering Ran—a fighter, a son, a friend, and a beloved person taken too soon.”

