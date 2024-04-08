Reach your 'Dreemz' with a little help from AI

Ever had a big dream, but didn't know how to make it a reality?

It's a problem that has stumped many, and the Israeli start-up 'Dreemz' is stepping in to help.

Founder and CEO Yuval Manzura realized that for many, the hardest part of reaching a big goal is breaking it down into a manageable step-by-step process. His app offers an algorithm similar to ChatGPT that creates a roadmap for its users to achieve their goals.

Courtesy: Dreemz

But the app doesn't just offer the user milestones, it also gives access to the whole userbase, creating a supportive community that can offer encouragement along the way.

Manzura shares the personal story that served as the inspiration for the company.

"My father was a master of turning obstacles into opportunities," Manzura reflects. "He was diagnosed with polio when he was an infant. The diagnosis was never a barrier for him, despite his complete reliance on his wheelchair. Quite the opposite, it miraculously challenged him to go out and live his life to the fullest."

The Jerusalem-based tech entrepreneur shares that his father became a semi-professional tennis player who competed against able-bodied athletes, and was also the first musician with a disability accepted into Jerusalem's esteemed music academy.

"His approach to life, marked by boldness and a refusal to be defined by limitations, set a profound example for me."

When he was only 15 years old, Manzura's father suddenly passed away. But his legacy lives on as Manzura became fascinated with the idea of empowering people across the globe to pursue their dreams with the same ambition and devotion that his father had.

The app works by having users enter their dream into a text box. It then uses AI to create a tailored series of milestones towards achieving the final goal, which users can adjust and also add their own steps.

During his research, Manzura found that most people don't pursue their dreams because they simply lack a supportive environment. That's why Manzura designed the app to be community-oriented.

"Dreemz goes beyond setting milestones," Manzura says. "It builds a supportive community for its users. As the community grows, the shared nature of many dreams encourages users to support and assist each other in realizing their collective goals."

The young tech entrepreneur has ingeniously woven together elements from popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok to create a unique ecosystem within Dreemz. This innovative integration fosters a supportive network, distinctly focused on enabling users to encourage and assist each other.

"Moving away from the competitive dynamics prevalent in traditional social media, we celebrate users who show solidarity and add meaningful contributions to the community," Manzura says.

"Our platform is dedicated to fostering genuine connections and impactful support, laying the groundwork for a community where dreams are pursued collectively."

So what happens when a user finally achieves their goal? The user can update their status to "Living the Dream," and offer insight and motivation to others. The app also motivates users to pursue multiple goals, as they chart their personal journeys to a fulfilling life.

The Dreemz app is free to access, and the start-up has devised an ingenious revenue stream by offering users the chance to buy "Dreemz Coin," which can be used to assist others in achieving their goals, support various community members, and reward each other throughout the dream fulfillment journey.

The app also collects data to create targeted ads that are relevant to the user and can assist them on their journey. Manzura emphasizes that his goal is to establish a high standard for the products and advertisers featured on the app.

His dream for the venture has so far proven successful, raising 6 million shekels in a fundraising round last year. Manzura even used his own app to plan and chart its growth. The entrepreneur is now searching for like-minded investors to help grow the community, hoping to one day turn it into a full-fledged movement.