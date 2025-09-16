Residents return to Israel’s Gaza border communities as reconstruction advances

Recommended -

Nearly two years after the deadly Oct. 7 attacks, more than 90% of residents of Israel’s Gaza border region have returned to their homes, joined by over 2,500 new residents, according to a government report released Wednesday.

The update, published by Tekuma, the state directorate overseeing the recovery of the area known as Hevel Tekuma (“Revival Region”), details billions of shekels in investments in housing, education, health, security and infrastructure aimed at restoring devastated communities and spurring long-term growth.

Finance Minister Ze’ev Elkin, who leads the government’s rehabilitation program for the north and south, said the region was experiencing “an unprecedented revival.”

“Since Oct. 7, we can say with confidence: the Tekuma region is rising again,” Elkin said. “A decisive majority of residents have returned, joined by more than 2,500 new ones. Israel is investing here as never before – in education, health, security, economy, and community – under a five-year, 17.5 billion shekel plan.”

Tekuma director Aviad Friedman said even in the hardest-hit kibbutzim, families are returning. “On the ground, you can already see the surge of construction, new infrastructure, and children back in schools and kindergartens,” he said.

The report highlights progress in 13 communities that suffered severe damage during the Hamas-led assault. Return rates include 95% in Re’im, 90% in Sufa and Nirim, 88% in Kerem Shalom, and 82% in Nir Yitzhak. In Nahal Oz, only a third of residents have returned so far after the kibbutz reopened to families on Sept. 1.

Five communities – Be’eri, Kfar Aza, Nirim, Holit, and Kisufim – remain in temporary housing as large-scale reconstruction continues.

Since the war, Israel has allocated 7.9 billion shekels of the 17.5 billion shekel recovery budget, with 525 million set aside in 2025 for projects to accelerate returns and strengthen the region. Spending has included temporary and permanent housing, expanded medical facilities including new mental health clinics, 400 rehabilitated farms, and support for 180 local businesses.

Officials said the long-term goal is to double the population of the region to 120,000 residents, positioning it as a stronger and more resilient frontier.

“Those who tried to drive us away with unspeakable cruelty will be answered with a larger, stronger Tekuma region,” Elkin said.