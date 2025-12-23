Resilience and uncertainty: Israelis enter 2026 wary, stressed, but united

As Israel approaches 2026, public sentiment reflects a complex mix of resilience, caution, and lingering uncertainty shaped by prolonged security pressures and deep internal divisions, according to a new national security survey released in December 2025 by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS).

The survey, conducted by the INSS Data Analytics Center under the direction of Dr. Mora Deitch, shows that Israelis assess the country’s current national security situation at an average of 5.7 out of 10.

Looking five years ahead, optimism declines slightly to 5.4, signaling neither despair nor confidence, but a guarded outlook formed by years of conflict on multiple fronts and an understanding that stability remains fragile.

Public trust in state institutions is sharply uneven. While 75 percent of respondents say they trust the Israel Defense Forces, only 23 percent express confidence in the government.

The findings highlight a familiar pattern in which Israelis rally around the military as a professional and stabilizing institution during times of crisis, even as faith in political leadership remains low.

This tension is mirrored in daily life. The average sense of personal security stands at 5.9, yet concern over external threats remains high, with 70 percent of Israelis worried about security dangers from outside the country.

Iran emerges as the dominant strategic concern. Sixty-seven percent of respondents report high levels of worry about Iran, placing it clearly above all other threats. Unlike ongoing conflicts with Gaza or Hezbollah, Iran is perceived as a long-term and existential challenge rather than a crisis that can be contained or resolved in the near future.

Concerns about Gaza and the northern front also remain prominent. A slim majority of respondents support advancing to the next phase of the ceasefire and reconstruction framework in Gaza, though skepticism about its success persists. In northern Israel, only 28 percent believe conditions currently allow residents to feel secure, while nearly half support at least a limited renewal of fighting, reflecting public fatigue with unresolved conflicts and the absence of a clear sense of closure.

Despite prolonged strain, political polarization, and security uncertainty, the survey points to a notable source of resilience. More than 62 percent of Israelis still perceive a strong sense of social solidarity, suggesting that the public believes it can hold together during moments of national testing.