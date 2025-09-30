Ryanair shelves Israel flights amid dispute with Ben Gurion Airport

Ryanair announced it will not resume flights to Israel this winter, citing a standoff with Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport over future scheduling.

The low-cost airline said the airport has refused to confirm its historic summer 2026 slots — a step Ryanair considers essential before restarting service.

“We are not prepared to relaunch loss-making flights to or from Tel Aviv for the winter without the assurance that our historic slots for summer 2026 are confirmed,” a company spokesperson said, accusing the airport of “repeatedly disrupting” its operations.

The carrier called the refusal “absurd,” noting that schedules for summer 2026 are already on sale.

The decision means Tel Aviv will lose access to Ryanair’s competitive fares and 22 routes operated last winter. The company insists it will only return if Israel fulfills its commitments to low-cost carriers.

CEO Michael O’Leary had already signaled skepticism in September, warning that Ryanair might not return to Israel even if the Gaza conflict eases. Flights remain suspended at least until October 25.