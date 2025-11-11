Second Lieutenant Hadar Goldin is laid to rest 11 years after his fall in Rafah

Crowds accompanied Second Lieutenant Hadar Goldin on Tuesday to his final resting place at the military cemetery in Kfar Saba, 11 years after he fell in battle in Rafah during Operation "Protective Edge," and was declared an IDF fallen soldier whose place of burial was unknown.

Goldin, who was 23 at the time of his death, is survived by his parents Leah and Simcha, his sister Ayelet, his brother Chami, and his twin brother Tzur, who each spoke at the ceremony, along with Goldin's fiancé, Edna Sarousi.

Also attending the funeral was Major (res.) Eitan Pond, the officer from Givatayim who jumped into the tunnel immediately after the late Hadar's abduction and brought back findings that confirmed his fate.

Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir paid tribute to Hadar and repeated the words of his family over the years: "Now we can say Protective Edge is over." He added, "With a salute and a bow of the head, we accompany Hadar today on his final journey - which he deserved long ago."

"Hadar, we've been waiting for you for 11 years, a long time," his mother Leah said. "I have no explanation for how we did it, except that almost every time we sank, someone in the family would jump up and say, 'What would Hadar say?'"

His family called on the public to accompany him on his final journey and to pay their respects along with Israeli flags. At the same time, they issued an appeal for participants to refrain from political symbols.

"You gave the country everything you could give. A generation of heroes has risen and now lives, carrying the command that you embodied in your life, in the way you led, in the person you were," Zamir spoke at the funeral.

"Rest in peace, Hadar. The straight paths that you left for us here will continue to guide us as we walk the path with your image engraved on the heart tablet of the nation," added the Chief of Staff.

"You stood out and excelled at everything you did," one of Goldin's Givati commanders eulogized. "We have since educated a generation of fighters with your spirit and that of your brave friends."

During his eulogy, Goldin's father asked everyone present in the crowd to take a trait from his son and make it a part of themselves to better the world.

"It was Goldin's mission to fight evil and bring good to the world and make it better, elevate it," he said. "Strengthen your negative traits and act with strong morality and speak well to each other."

His father also recounted how Goldin had asked his mother to teach him how to sew, later embroidering the words "Courage and humility" on his weapons case.

"This is the creed of Jewish warfare that Hadar lived by," he added. "The courage to use weapons in times of need and the humility to know how to use them and not let them control and take over us. The generation of Hadar, you proved to us what kind of generation you are; you are capable of saving Israeli society."

"I understand that you are not just mine; you are everyone's. That your return brings everyone meaning, strength, and the victory of light," Goldin's sister said during her last farewell. "So many stood by you now along the way. You went out and fought for us and gave all of yourself. Look now at how many stand by you and fought for you."

"It is the kind of strength that is written about in fairy tales. Thank you to the soldiers who helped bring him back. You brought back my little brother. They gave you back your humanity" she said to her brother. "We will bring you all home," she added.

The last of the family to speak was Goldin's fiancé, Sarousi, who shared the love, longing, and respect for Goldin she has grappled with for over a decade.

"My Hadar, the hero, you are home, finally. With all the anticipation and self-preparation I have done for this situation, I don't feel like I am truly ready... As if the emotional baggage of all the past years is already so heavy, the understanding of what it means to lose you and how much you are missed and felt so much in life is simply too great to put into words."

"You deserve the honor of being talked about," she added, "to be given space for your very special personality that walked among us, that influenced so much goodness and light, and that we miss so much... I was privileged to enter your family and get to know them. Even if I didn't get to marry you like we both wanted to."

"I always held on to the idea that this struggle is so moral and right and important because no soldiers are left behind, but suddenly, when you're here, I understand how sacred and great it is to bring you home, because this is where you belong and this is where you need to be, even without big words - because that's how it should simply be."

"Rest in peace, my dear; you deserve to rest with dignity, but I ask you to continue sending me points of light, signs, small signals that will help me grow, become better, and feel you with me all the time."

"To Hamas in Gaza: Take a good look at the nation that stands before you. At this family," Goldin's brother said in his speech. "Because nobody messes with this family. With the Israeli nation. And if you think you are going to hold onto your last hostages, think again because we are bringing them all home."