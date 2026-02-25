Israel has secured a place among the world’s medical elite after Sheba Medical Center was ranked the 7th best hospital globally by Newsweek, the highest position ever achieved by an Israeli medical institution.

The milestone reflects Sheba’s rapid advancement amid the global artificial intelligence revolution, which is reshaping modern healthcare. The hospital’s extensive integration of AI-driven technologies in diagnostics, patient data management, personalized medicine, and clinical research has played a central role in elevating its international reputation.

This marks the eighth consecutive year Sheba has appeared in Newsweek’s list of the world’s best hospitals, including seven straight years in the Top 10. The sustained performance underscores Israel’s growing influence as a global hub for medical innovation.

Newsweek’s annual ranking evaluates hospitals based on multiple criteria, including quality of care, professional reputation, research output, technological infrastructure, and patient satisfaction. Sheba’s leadership in digital health solutions and artificial intelligence was cited as a key factor behind its rise in the rankings.

With this latest recognition, Israel further cements its reputation as a “start-up nation” in healthcare, where clinical excellence, cutting-edge research, and advanced technology converge—positioning Sheba Medical Center among the most advanced medical institutions in the world.