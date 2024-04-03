Shin Bet chief warns of 'worrisome trend' in protests turning violent

Shin Bet Internal Security Agency (ISA) chief, Ronen Bar, on Wednesday addressed chaotic protests which turned violent overnight in Jerusalem, following a situational assessment in the area.

"The violent discourse on the Internet and some of the scenes we saw tonight in Jerusalem, go beyond the accepted rules of protest, harm the ability to maintain public order, may lead to violent friction with the security forces, hinder them from fulfilling their duties and even harm protected individuals," the security head stated.

"There is a clear line between a legitimate protest and a violent and illegal protest. This is a worrisome trend that may lead to dangerous areas that should not be reached," Bar concluded.

Protests were ongoing for three days in Israel's capital, Jerusalem. A tent city was set up from the parliament building, the Knesset, toward the nearby Supreme Court building.

On Tuesday night, thousands protested against the government and handling of the war. Former Israeli prime minister and protest leader, Ehud Barak, spoke to the protestors, as well as families of hostages abducted during the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

The protestors merged months-long demand for a deal to return the hostages under any condition, with calls for early parliamentary elections as well as the cancellation of the parliament's recess during the war.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Towards midnight, protestors broke through security perimeter barriers and reached the official residence the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, having also thrown a burning torch towards police officers.

Protestors also marched to the official residence of the Israeli President Isaac Herzog, as well as to the home of the Attorney General.