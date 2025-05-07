Shuk Olim showcases over 50 immigrant-run businesses in Tel Aviv

Nefesh B’Nefesh launched a special open market on Monday to showcase businesses owned and run by new immigrants.

More than 50 businesses set up booths in Tel Aviv as part of the initiative, a collaboration with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Jewish Agency for Israel, the Jewish National Fund, Jewish National Fund-USA, Azrieli Tel Aviv, and the Tel Aviv Municipality.

Shuk Olim, meaning “immigrant market,” came at the heels of successful events in Jerusalem events, with Tel Aviv expanding the initiative to a new audience.

Locals, tourists, and fellow immigrants were invited to attend, acquainting themselves with dozens of businesses founded by immigrants from around the world. The event offered a chance to experience commerce, culture, and community from the United States, France, Australia, the UK, Argentina, and more, reflecting the rich tapestry of global Jewry converging in Israel.

One business owner, Elle Gennis, hails from Berkley, California, and is the founder of “Oosh,” a shop for Israeli-made products. She started the company after the terrorist massacre on October 7, 2023, with the mission of piecing back together the community and helping Israeli small businesses.

Courtesy of Asher Stein

"Watching these individuals not only build their lives in Israel but also establish thriving businesses is a powerful testament to the vitality and future of our country," said Nefesh B'Nefesh Co-Founder and Chairman Tony Gelbart. "Shuk Olim is more than just a marketplace, it is a celebration of the creativity, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit of our local Olim community, as they proudly share their products with the broader Israeli public."

Courtesy of Asher Stein

"We are proud to be partners in such a meaningful event that connects cultures, communities, and life stories,” said Azrieli Tel Aviv Mall CEO Chen Zehavian.”Shuk Olim, which was held on our rooftop, wasn’t just a celebration of flavors and art – it was also a celebration of entrepreneurship, integration, and Israeli creativity at its best. This was a wonderful opportunity for the general public to be exposed to new worlds and to support new immigrants who have turned their personal stories into thriving Israeli businesses."

Eli Mandelbaum, from Teaneck, New Jersey, founded Eli’s Homemade Schnitzel. Since the start of the war, the business has provided hundreds of soldiers with fresh schnitzel for free, gathering donations through a social media campaign using the hashtag #schnitzeling4chayalim.